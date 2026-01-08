GoPro Aktie
WKN DE: A1XE7G / ISIN: US38268T1034
|
08.01.2026 23:36:00
What to Know Before Buying GoPro stock
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is a specialized player in the consumer action-camera market. The company was founded in 2002 and had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014. While the camera specialist saw an early run of strong sales growth, expansion momentum for revenue dried up within a few years of the business's IPO.GoPro's sales growth started to slow in response to market saturation, competitive challenges from Chinese manufacturers, and the rise of mobile devices with high-quality built-in camera systems. While the company's share price is up approximately 29% over the last year of trading, the stock is also down 92% from its all-time high. Here's a closer look at GoPro's business and whether the company has feasible avenues to a comeback.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
