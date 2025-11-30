Nuscale Power Aktie
What to Know Before Buying NuScale Power Stock
Have you heard the buzz surrounding NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) and want to find out for yourself what the big deal is? Keep reading. Although this shouldn't be the end of your due diligence, these three highlights will at least get you moving in the right direction.Until roughly a decade ago, nuclear power was being phased out. Then new materials, know-how, and sheer need rekindled interest in this clean and reliable source of energy.There's a twist with nuclear's next chapter, though. Many of these power plants are intended to be small modular reactors (or SMRs), built and operated where their power is to be consumed. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, desalination plants, iron smelting facilities, and refineries are all prime candidates for small-scale nuclear power. To this end, Mordor Intelligence believes the worldwide SMR market is poised to triple in size between now and 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
