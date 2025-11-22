Pool Aktie

Pool für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.11.2025 12:49:00

What to Know Before Buying Pool Corp. Stock

It's always nice when a company name gives a straightforward sense of what that company does, and Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) fits the bill. The company is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts, and supplies. But that's not all there is to know about the company. Here's what you should know before you consider buying in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pool Corp.mehr Nachrichten