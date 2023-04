What to Make of the Short-Sale Thesis Against U.S. Bancorp

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recently, HoldCo Asset Management, a respected investor in the banking industry, issued a scathing short-sale report on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), calling the fifth-largest bank by assets in the U.S. "the unsafest and unsoundest of them all." The crux of the report is that U.S. Bancorp is poorly capitalized and is likely to have to raise capital and potentially even cut its strong dividend in the near future.U.S. Bancorp has typically been considered one of the strongest-performing banks in the industry and has generated an average return on equity of close to 15% since 2010. The bank is also viewed as a conservative underwriter of credit, so the report likely caught many investors by surprise. Let's take a deeper dive into the report and discuss what to make of it.Since the banking crisis in March, investors have been looking closely at banks' balance sheets. One of the things that has been under a microscope is bank bond portfolios, because many banks invested heavily in U.S. Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities when interest rates were low. Now, many of these portfolios are deeply underwater as interest rates have soared, and U.S. Bancorp definitely has a lot of unrealized losses on its books.