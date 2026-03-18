VR Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US91829Q1004
|
18.03.2026 16:21:41
What to Make of VR Adviser's Big Ocular Therapeutix Sell-Down
On February 17, 2026, VR Adviser, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 5,845,915 shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), an estimated $71.01 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, VR Adviser, LLC reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 5,845,915 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $70.96 million based on the average closing share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $65.05 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in the stock’s price during the period.Ocular Therapeutix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative drug delivery solutions for eye diseases. The company combines proprietary hydrogel technology with established and novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. Its strategic collaborations and diversified pipeline position it to compete in the high-growth ophthalmic pharmaceutical market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VR Holdings Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.