Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
|
18.12.2025 23:00:00
What to Watch With Etsy Stock in 2026
Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) is one of the best examples of how much an external event like the COVID-19 pandemic can change a business' fortunes in short order. The health crisis led to a surge in online shopping, which boosted spending on the Etsy marketplace and led to robust customer and revenue growth. The e-commerce stock hit a peak in November 2021, but it's been a sad story since then, as financial results have deteriorated.The situation hasn't improved this year, with shares rising less than 0.5% in 2025 (as of Dec. 15). The stock trades 82% below its all-time high, so investors might be ready to buy the dip. Before doing so, here's what to look for as 2026 is around the corner. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.12.25
|Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025 (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Etsy witches face a tough business spell (Financial Times)
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Etsy gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.25
|Aktien von Etsy und Shopify nach Kurssprung mit Verlusten: OpenAI schafft mit ChatGPT-Checkout eine neue Bezahlfunktion (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Etsy legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)