Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
|
05.01.2026 08:28:00
What to Watch With Pool Corp. Stock in 2026
Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) had a 2025 that its shareholders would probably like to forget. The stock dropped by 30% due in large measure to its slow revenue growth. Net sales were also down slightly year over year for the first nine months of the year. The stock's dividend yields about 2.2% at the current share price. However, the stock faces an uphill battle in the new year, and if the price falls further, that would give a higher yield to interested investors who wait to buy. Pool Corp. had a monstrous run in the 2010s and comfortably outpaced the S&P 500, so it's still worth keeping an eye on the stock despite its recent performance. These are some of the key details investors should monitor.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!