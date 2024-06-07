|
07.06.2024 12:15:00
What Today's Stock Split Means for Nvidia (and You)
The big moment is here. After today's market close, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will complete its 10-for-1 stock split, an operation that will bring down the price of this high-flying stock from roughly $1,200 to more like $120. Nvidia shares have soared -- more than 500% over the past three years -- thanks to the company's leadership in the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.Why is Nvidia splitting its stock, you might ask? Nvidia itself answers the question: "To make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors," the company said during its earnings report late last month. This doesn't change the overall market value of the company. But it does make it easier for a broader range of investors to buy the stock because the price of each share will be lower.So now that this much-awaited event is happening, let's find out what it means for Nvidia -- and for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
