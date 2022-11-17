What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant.However, that position goes well beyond an interest in TSMC. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.The fact that Buffett bought a semiconductor stock is notable. But upon closer inspection, TSMC checks many of the boxes of a Buffett investment. The semiconductor industry has become an irreplaceable part of people's lives, giving it the "forever" appeal that has attracted interest from Buffett throughout his career.