29.06.2023 18:45:00
What Will Amgen Buy Next?
Biotech heavyweight Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will probably continue to be an active player in the merger and acquisition (M&A) scene, regardless of what happens with its proposed $28 billion buyout of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP). Even with Horizon and its lineup of specialty branded medications in the fold, Amgen would benefit from adding more products and pipeline candidates to its portfolio because it faces two major challenges.One challenge is the ongoing pricing pressure on some of its best-selling drugs, such as Enbrel for autoimmune diseases, Epogen and Aranesp for anemia, and Neupogen and Neulasta for neutropenia. These drugs are facing pricing pressures from branded and biosimilar competitors, as well as from payers and regulators. Another hurdle is the lack of depth and differentiation in its early and midstage pipeline compared to its peers in the industry.What might Amgen buy? Here are two top candidates based on the biotech's core area of expertise and potential budgetary constraints. Continue reading
