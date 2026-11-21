Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) soared onto the scene this week with the biggest initial public offering on record, raising more than $81 billion. This figure climbed to $93.5 billion as underwriters exercised an overallotment option. Anthropic opened at $111 on its first day of trading, representing a 33% gain from its IPO price of $83. The stock finished the day off its peak, however, with a 17% increase.

Investors kept a close eye on the Anthropic IPO as it represented the first pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) company to debut on the market -- and could offer insight into general sentiment regarding the AI space. AI stocks led major indexes higher in recent years as investors cheered the technology's game-changing potential. This year, however, concern has grown about the depth of tech companies' spending on the AI build-out. Investors have questioned whether the revenue opportunity will support the hundreds of billions of dollars invested and whether this pace of investment is sustainable.

After Anthropic's explosive debut, you may be wondering what the stock price will be in three months. History offers an answer that's strikingly clear.

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