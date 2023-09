What Will Apple's iPhone 15 Cost? Here Are Price Predictions From Base Model To Pro Max

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is all set to launch its next-generation iPhone 15 lineup today, and the models are expected to come with higher price tags. What Happened: The latest iPhone models from Apple have generated considerable buzz ahead of their launch. The price tags for these devices have been a topic of speculation.With just hours left in the highly-anticipated launch, we have compiled all the rumors and reports so that you can be prepared for what amount to pay. See Also: iPhone 15 May Face Hurdle In China As Government Officials Receive Foreign Device Ban, Says ReportiPhone 15: Starting From $799 The entry-level iPhone 15 is expected to be priced at $799. While this may not be budget-friendly, it remains the most accessible choice within the new lineup.iPhone 15 Plus: Starting From $899The second non-pro iPhone 15 model will reportedly have no changes in its pricing and will be available at a starting price of $899. iPhone ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel