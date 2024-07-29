|
29.07.2024 15:20:00
What Will Be the Best Weight Loss Drug Stock of 2030: Eli Lilly, or Novo Nordisk?
While the market for anti-obesity medicines is characterized today by a fight between Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) drug Wegovy and Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) drug Zepbound, that won't always be the case. Over the coming years, the competitive dynamics of the market for weight loss medicines will change, and the competition is going to heat up big-time.Still, one of the two leaders of today's market is likely to be in the top position by 2030. Which will prevail? Let's evaluate the prospects for each.Before getting started, let's set some expectations. A lot will change in the market for weight loss therapies between now and 2030. There are many different players looking to cash in, many different drug candidates in development, and many different niches with specific needs and requirements within the global population of patients. So the probability of one winner seizing the entire pie, or even a majority of it, is low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!