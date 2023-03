What Will Change at Berkshire Hathaway Once Warren Buffett Is No Longer in Charge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is 92 years old, and his right-hand man, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger, is 99. It's fair to say that the pair won't be running the show for decades to come. In this clip, I sit down with Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe to discuss Berkshire's succession plan and what we think the biggest changes will be under future leadership.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 8, 2023. Continue reading