NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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21.06.2026 17:00:00

What Will Nvidia Stock's Price Be in 1 Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has richly rewarded investors. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip and technology infrastructure leader have returned 18,300% over the last decade, transforming a modest $1,000 investment into a whopping $184,000. The S&P 500 index returned 328% over this period.Over the last year, Nvidia stock has returned 45% through June 18, which is lower than most of its recent annual gains but still a strong gain. (The U.S. stock market was closed on Friday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday.) Data source: YCharts. *These huge gains followed the explosion of generative AI onto the tech scene after OpenAI's launch of the ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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