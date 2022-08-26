What Would a New Grand Theft Auto Mean for Take-Two Interactive?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is the most popular individual video game title in history. Released almost a decade ago by Rockstar Games -- which is owned by Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) -- GTA V has sold over 170 million units over its lifetime, including approximately 20 million in the past 12 months. Along with the development of GTA Online, the franchise has been a huge growth driver for Take-Two over the last decade. But with almost 10 years since its launch, when will GTA VI be released? This is a huge question both gamers and investors have been asking for years with Rockstar keeping its cards close to the chest.However, there are some hints the highly anticipated title is coming soon. Here's when GTA VI could be released and what it will mean for Take-Two's business. There have been multiple hints in the last year around when the next GTA game is coming. First, Rockstar has explicitly stated in blog posts that the studio is working on the game, and it has shifted resources from other projects to work on its development. They haven't set any date range for the release, but if we look at Take-Two's merger filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around its acquisition of Zynga this year, it offered financial guidance for the next couple of fiscal years.