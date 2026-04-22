Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.04.2026 00:51:00
What You 100% Absolutely Need to Know Before Even Thinking About Investing in the SpaceX IPO
It's not often that retail investors get to participate in hot initial public offerings (IPOs), but it looks like they will get the opportunity with SpaceX. However, before you go rushing in to buy shares, here's everything you 100% need to know before you do.This is all going to come down to who your broker is, as not all brokers have access to every IPO. While retail brokers will sometimes get IPO allocations, they generally tend to be a very small percentage, around 5% to 10% of the offering.Full-service brokers typically receive the bulk of these allocations, and they are generally offered to their best clients. If an online broker gets an allocation, you'll often have to go into a lottery to get shares, as generally demand exceeds supply. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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