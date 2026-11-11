What You Actually Own When You Buy a Share of Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway, as everyone knows, is the company that Warren Buffett built and ran for 60 years until he stepped down as CEO at the end of last year and as chairman in September, handing over the reins to new CEO Greg Abel.

The insurance-based conglomerate has grown and flourished during Buffett's stewardship with a market cap of $1.23 trillion, making it the 13th-most valuable company in the world. Since 1965, when Buffett took control of the company, Berkshire Hathaway stock has had an average annual return of 19.7%, nearly twice the 10.5% average return for the S&P 500 over the same period.

It has undoubtedly been one of the best, most reliable stocks for investors over the past six decades, not only for its high returns but also for its steadiness and stability. Over those 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway stock beat the S&P 500 in 40 of them and had negative returns in only 11 of them.

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