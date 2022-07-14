|
14.07.2022 16:30:00
What You Can Learn from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Website
You have many options when researching a company in our digital age, and its own website is a great place to start. That's often helpful for introducing you to the scope of the company's products and services, as well as offering other valuable information, such as its leadership and financial statements.Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors, and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has been a great long-term investment. Here's a look at the Berkshire Hathaway website and what you might learn from it.The first thing you'll notice about the Berkshire Hathaway website is that it's far from a typical company's website. It looks like it was designed decades ago. There are no photos on the main page at all -- nor on many of the other pages. Instead, it simply serves as a site map, offering links to many topics of interest. Most of the links are listed below, with a brief explanation. Following that is a pointer to what is arguably the site's most important content: Buffett's annual letters to shareholders. Those letters contain countless investing lessons from which any of us can learn.Continue reading
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.