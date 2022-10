What You Need to Know: Netflix Brings In Ad-Based Plans Next Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alright, it's official: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is launching its ad-supported video-streaming plan on November 3, 2022. The company also shared some crucial information about the new subscription service. Here's what we know so far.The Basic With Ads subscription plan offers a slightly limited content catalog at the modest 720p bottom-rung high-definition image quality. It will cost you $7 per month, down from $10 for the ad-free Basic option.In return, Netflix will insert four to five minutes of video ads per hour of viewing, placed at the start of every show or movie and during longer pieces of content. Furthermore, the ad-based plan cannot download content to your device.Continue reading