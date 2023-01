What You Need to Know About Cruise Line Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cruises have long been a popular way to vacation. The biggest cruise companies own several cruise lines, with each of the major cruise companies taking a unique approach to keeping its customers loyal. If you want to invest in cruise line stocks, you have several attractive options.While many travel companies were affected by the pandemic, cruise lines were some of the most severely hurt. Cruise ships were docked for more than a year, causing their owners to miss out on billions of dollars in earnings.Revenue for each of the three largest cruise lines declined by between 73% and 80% in 2020. Although the cruise industry's annual revenue almost doubled in 2021 (from $3.36 billion to $6.65 billion), it's still far from the $27.5 billion reported in 2019.