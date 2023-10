What You Need to Know About Enphase and SolarEdge Right Now

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and SolarEdge (NASDAQ: ENPH) were two of the top-performing solar energy stocks in the past decade, but they've fallen on hard times in the past year. Growth is slowing, and there are questions about margins in the future.In this video, Travis Hoium puts their current struggles in the context of other boom-and-bust cycles in the solar industry. And the takeaway is that more pain may be ahead for these stocks. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 13, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel