What You Should Know About Social Security COLAs

COLA stands for cost-of-living adjustment. It's an inflation-based increase that's rolled out annually to all Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.The Social Security COLA for 2023 is 8.7%. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the official 2023 COLA on Oct. 13, 2022, following the release of September 2022 inflation data.The COLA will bump the average retired worker's monthly payment from $1,681 to $1,827, a $146 increase. The COLA takes effect in December, and the updated benefits are paid out starting in January 2023.