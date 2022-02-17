Whatfix Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect; New Marketplace App Provides Interactive, Real-Time User Guidance for Guidewire Technology

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Whatfix has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Whatfix’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Many P&C insurers around the world are working to digitally transform their business to increase efficiency and claims accuracy, stay competitive, lower claim expenses, and keep up with customer expectations. A critical challenge they face, though, is convincing their employees to embrace new technology. To encourage adoption, Harvard Business Review suggests that "rather than thrusting new technologies upon employees, organizations should provide them with the right training and support to better use and adopt those tools.” Whatfix’s digital adoption technology can help insurers do this.

Whatfix’s technology provides interactive, real-time user guidance personalized to specific user/claims characteristics, as well as an adjuster’s actions on a claim.

With Whatfix’s accelerator for Digital Adoption, insurers can:

Reduce claims cycle time by driving operational efficiencies;

Improve time-to-productivity and time-to-proficiency of new adjusters with ready-to-launch claims and task training guidance for new adjuster onboarding; and

Boost performance quality and adjusters’ adherence to legal and regulatory requirements through fully customizable, context-specific regulatory and compliance reminders, reducing compliance errors.

Whatfix’s smart, contextual nudges include updates on new regulations and policies and reminders of established, relevant rules in instances when they may have been overlooked. Users can also access a self-help feature to receive answers to their questions at the moment of need.

"Digital transformation is the new normal in the insurance industry, but insurers are facing the challenge of bringing their workforce along in this transformation,” said Khadim Batti, chief executive officer and co-founder, Whatfix. "Our technology provides interactive guidance, personalized for each user directly within an application’s workflow to increase productivity and reduce time to proficiency. With the support they need, employees are more likely to feel comfortable and be successful with technology change faster.”

"We welcome Whatfix as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and congratulate the company on the release of its Digital Adoption app,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Learning to use new technology can be intimidating and, although we designed our products to be as user-friendly as possible, we realize no one is going to be an expert on their first day. We are pleased to offer this integration to Whatfix, allowing learners to get access to training assistance without ever leaving their ClaimCenter application.”

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix’s website.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

