Whatfix Named a Leader in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Top Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix has been named a Leader in the first ever Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022. In the Forrester report, Whatfix is positioned with the highest score in the strategy category amongst other evaluated vendors. Whatfix had differentiated scores in six criteria including analytics and insights, market approach, planned enhancements and innovation roadmap, product architecture, usage and adoption management, and employee experience when compared to others in the market.

As per the report "Whatfix has a robust platform and comprehensive services portfolio. A strong platform coupled with extensive content services and dedicated support resources helps Whatfix stand out in the market." It further notes that "Whatfix is best fit for companies seeking a tailored solution. The significant investments Whatfix has made in domain- and industry-specific repositories enable a more personalized solution for verticals like insurance and financial services."

Richard D, Legal Digitization and Product Manager at Accor (Europe's largest and a global top 10 hospitality company), said, "for difficult to understand applications, in-app solutions like Whatfix are a breath of fresh air. Whatfix's solution offers a decent amount of flexibility that should allow it to work on pretty much any application I expect."

The Forrester report summarizes that "DAPs emerge as catalysts to enterprise digital transformation efforts" and "Today's DAPs help tech leaders be data-driven and insights-led in managing enterprise software adoption and user experiences."

Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix, said, "Whatfix's Digital adoption platform not only reinforces behavioral change in the end user through real time nudges, it also helps in building better product experiences. We believe this recognition revalidates Whatfix being at the forefront of disrupting the DAP category, innovating and building stronger products, keeping end users and product owners at the heart of it."

According to the Forrester report, DAPs, "drive the adoption and use of enterprise software." They "improve the visibility of customer- and employee-facing applications," and they "boost the return on investments in employee-facing software."

The Forrester New Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace and is based on its analysis and opinion. This evaluation of the emerging market for digital adoption platforms (DAPs), identified the 10 most significant providers in the category.

This year, Whatfix acquired Leap.is to propel its mobile DAP offering globally. It was named a Leader in the Everest Group DAP PEAK Matrix for the third consecutive year. After creating a stronghold in the US and EMEA regions, Whatfix welcomed three senior leaders focused on hyper-growth in APAC. The company was also recognized in the inaugural Gartner Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms.

A complimentary copy of the Forrester report can be downloaded here.

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website.

Media contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Whatfix

whatfix@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whatfix-named-a-leader-in-digital-adoption-platforms-report-by-top-independent-research-firm-301667707.html

SOURCE Whatfix