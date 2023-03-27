What's at Play in The Board Game Renaissance?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What's the one thing that can destroy a friendship or familial bond faster than anything else? A really good board game. And you'd better gear up and prepare for battle with your loved ones because board games are having a moment.The board game industry definitely got a major boost from everyone spending their whole lives at home, looking for something else to do throughout 2020. But unlike most COVID-boomlets, the board game business has pieced together a genuine renaissance, with a market size approaching $19 billion, according to market research firm Arizton. It's also a uniquely fragmented market that has given upstart creators a chance to unseat the old powers, so even if the classics of your childhood might not be thriving, the shelves are full of new options that are drawing in a new generation of gamers.Continue reading