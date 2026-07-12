Vicor Aktie
WKN: 881341 / ISIN: US9258151029
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13.07.2026 00:18:17
What's Behind a $211,680 CEO Sale at Vicor While AI Demand Drives 20% Revenue Growth?
Patrizio Vinciarelli, the chairman & CEO of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR), sold 700 shares of common stock at $302.40 per share for a total value of $211,680 on July 6, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Vicor Corporation is a leading provider of modular power conversion solutions with a market capitalization of $11.3 billion and TTM revenues of $471.7 million. The company maintains a strong operational footprint with 1,074 employees and demonstrates robust profitability, generating $136.7 million in net income over the trailing twelve months. Vicor's competitive positioning is anchored in its specialized expertise in power component design and manufacturing, enabling it to serve demanding applications where efficiency and reliability are paramount.Vinciarelli parted with 700 shares while still holding more than 8.3 million directly, so he sold roughly eight-thousandths of a percent of his stake under a plan he set in February. When someone sitting on a multibillion-dollar position lets a sliver go on a preset schedule, it’s not worth finding a signal to read into it. Yes, he's been selling out more aggressively since November (when he reported close to 10 million shares), but again, he still owns a very large stake.Meanwhile, Vicor has had strong demand behind its recent stock run. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 20% to $113 million as its power modules found their way into AI accelerators, and the real eye-opener was a one-year backlog that jumped 70% in a single quarter to $301 million, with bookings running above two times billings. Vinciarelli attributed the growth to rising demand across high-performance compute, automatic test equipment, and industrial, aerospace, and defense applications, and management guided to roughly $570 million in revenue for 2026 and is planning a second fab to break capacity constraints.For long-term investors, the insider sale is noise. The signal is whether Vicor can build fast enough to convert that backlog, and whether its high-margin licensing business, currently on hold pending 2027 litigation, per the latest earnings call, becomes the real prize.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vicor Corp.
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20.04.26
|Ausblick: Vicor mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Vicor präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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