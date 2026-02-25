Middleby CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 923608 / ISIN: US5962781010
25.02.2026 22:24:46
What's Behind a New $6.5 Million Bet on Middleby With Stock Down 5% in One Year?
On February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd disclosed a new position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), acquiring 44,000 shares in a trade estimated at $6.54 million based on quarter-end values.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors initiated a new position in Middleby, purchasing 44,000 shares in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $6.54 million as a result.The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the production of advanced foodservice and food processing equipment. The company leverages a diversified product suite and international distribution to address a broad spectrum of commercial and residential kitchen needs. Middleby's competitive edge is anchored in its innovation, breadth of offerings, and ability to serve both high-volume foodservice operators and premium residential customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
