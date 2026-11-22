GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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22.11.2026 07:07:02
What's Behind Grail Stock's Wild Ride in 2026, and What Can Investors Expect in 2027?
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) stock has been highly volatile in 2026, and that trend looks set to continue next year as well. Management expects its multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, Galleri, to be approved in the first quarter of 2027, but that's only part of the story. Here's what investors need to know and where the stock could be heading next year.
The company finalized its pre-market approval submission for Galleri in late January, only to follow up with disappointing top-line results from its landmark three-year trial of Galleri with England's National Health Service (NHS). The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the diagnosis of late-stage (III and IV) cancers in a population of 142,000.
The principle was that Galleri would detect cancers at an early stage (I and II), leading to less expensive, less intrusive, and more comfortable treatments and, ultimately, better patient outcomes. The trial's overall failure obviously raised concerns about FDA approval and, more importantly, insurer coverage of the test. That's the crash you can see in the stock in February.
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