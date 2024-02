What’s going on with cloud finops?

Hey, remember finops? Cost optimization? According to most surveys, it was a big deal in 2023, but you never would have known it, considering the amount of AI noise out there.The State of FinOps is an annual survey conducted by the FinOps Foundation to collect information about critical priorities, industry trends, and the direction of finops practices. The survey informs a range of Foundation activities and tells the broader market how finops is practiced in various organizations. Survey respondents are encouraged to be thorough and honest so the data will reveal valuable insights to the community. However, I bet that none of them admit to any waste on their end—ever.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel