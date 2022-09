What's Going on With Disney and AMC?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the biggest movie theater operator in the world, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has the most to gain (or lose) in the changing scenery of film-viewing habits. It also has the most leverage to influence the space. Recently, it announced a partnership with entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) that brings it more firmly in sync with the new age of streaming. This partnership benefits both companies. Let's take a closer look at how and why it should prove fruitful for each.Earlier this week, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted an image of Disney+ perks that include special screenings at AMC theaters. The two entertainment companies have a solid relationship based on decades of Disney movies showing in AMC theaters. AMC also operates theaters at Disney Springs, a resort area that's part of Disney World.That announcement coincided with Disney+ Day, an event running from Sept. 8 through Sept. 19 in which Disney said it would be showing screenings of Disney favorites at a group of AMC theaters. These are open to any viewer for $5 per ticket, with a special concessions offer for Disney+ subscribers.Continue reading