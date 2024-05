What's Going On With G1 Therapeutics Stock?

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares are trading higher Thursday amid M&A blog speculation of a takeover offer. What To Know:According to a report from Seeking Alpha, G1 Therapeutics has received and rejected multiple offers from TerSera Therapeutics. According to the report, one offer from TerSera is rumored to have a contingent value right which could value the company at between $12 and $14 per share.G1 Therapeutics shares are climbing on heavy trading volume as investors digest the rumors of a possible takeover offer. According to data from ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel