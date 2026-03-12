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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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12.03.2026 22:27:00
What's Going on With Gas Prices and What Will Be the Impact?
The war in the Middle East has sent crude oil prices soaring in recent days. Over the weekend of March 7-8, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, spiked to $120 a barrel. That was up from about $71 before the conflict started, though it has since settled back to around $86.As a result, gasoline prices are also rapidly climbing higher. The current national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now around $3.54, up $0.62 from a month ago, according to AAA. That's a 21% increase in a matter of a few weeks.What could all this mean for investors? Let's have a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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