What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is one of the most innovative growth stocks in the market today. In this video, Fool.com contributor and finance professor Parkev Tatevosian talks about what's going on with Rivian's stock price.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of May 13, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.Continue reading