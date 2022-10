What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.Continue reading