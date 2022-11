What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 1, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2022.Continue reading