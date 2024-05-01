|
01.05.2024 17:55:00
What's Good for Royal Caribbean and NCL Is Great for Carnival Stock
Two of the three largest cruise line operators have posted quarterly results over the past week. Don't expect to hear from Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) anytime soon. The market leader operates on a different fiscal year that ends in November. Carnival's next earnings call won't take place until late June.It's still important for Carnival shareholders to check on how its rivals are faring. Royal Caribbean's (NYSE: RCL) blowout performance last week and Norwegian Cruise Line's (NYSE: NCLH) strong showing this Wednesday morning reaffirm the improving state of the industry. With cruise line stocks merely drifting along in 2024 after trouncing the market last year, it could be a great time to come aboard.Norwegian Cruise Line saw its revenue rise 20% to $2.19 billion through the first three months of this year. An 8% increase in its fleet capacity, along with the more encouraging trends of increased occupancy levels and an 8% jump in total revenue per passenger cruise day, helped lift the top line above its pre-pandemic showings. Analysts were actually holding out for a 23% increase in revenue, but the news gets better on the bottom line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
