What's Good News for ASML May Be Bad News for Texas Instruments

Top semiconductor equipment player ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) is known for its monopoly on the most advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. However, investors shouldn't discount its deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines, which are used on less advanced nodes.After all, ASML ships far more DUV machines than EUV, and DUV machines make up as much revenue as EUV these days for the semiconductor giant. Fortunately for ASML, DUV adoption is also having a renaissance. Here's why that's good for ASML, but perhaps not as good news for the buyers of those machines, such as Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).Continue reading