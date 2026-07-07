MercadoLibre Aktie

MercadoLibre für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023

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07.07.2026 18:45:00

What's Happening to MercadoLibre Stock? Here's Why Investors Are Getting More Cautious.

When investors think about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), they typically think of one of the world's best growth stories. The company has spent years building Latin America's leading e-commerce marketplace, while simultaneously growing Mercado Pago into one of the region's largest digital financial platforms.Yet, despite another year of impressive operating results, the stock hasn't rewarded investors as it once did. So what's happening?The answer isn't slowing growth. It's that investors have become increasingly concerned about MercadoLibre's cost of maintaining that growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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