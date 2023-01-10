|
What's in a Name? Meta Platforms Stock Down 61% Since Its Infamous Name Change
We all have names. They're special to us. Sometimes, a name does more than simply provide a label -- it helps to define one's identity. Occasionally, we change our names. A person might pick up a nickname; another might make a formal name change. These notions apply to businesses as well. But when a company changes its name, it can sometimes create confusion for investors. Oftentimes, a business name change is part of a rebranding strategy. In some cases, it's meant to highlight a new vision, as was the case for the company formerly known as Facebook and now known as Meta Platforms.Continue reading
