What's Moderna's Next Billion-Dollar Market? The Answer May Surprise You.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Right now, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is generating billions from its coronavirus vaccine. But this innovative biotech company has its eye -- and research -- on another big opportunity. And it soon may find itself in a second billion-dollar market. That's the flu market.Wait a minute, you may be saying. The flu? When you think of flu vaccines, you may not necessarily think of a huge market opportunity. Many players already share the market. And no one talks about flu vaccines as representing blockbuster revenue. But there may be more to this market than first meets the eye. Let's find out why this may be Moderna's next success story.First, a look at today's flu market. It's worth about $5 billion to $6 billion. U.S. health officials recommend nine flu vaccines for use during the upcoming season. Four different pharmaceutical companies make these vaccines. Market leader Sanofi generated $2.6 billion last year from sales of its flu vaccines.Continue reading