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20.05.2026 15:30:00
What's More Likely for XRP in 2026: Rising to $3 or Falling to $1?
It wasn't all that long ago that it looked like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world, might be heading for $4 and higher. After the U.S. election, when enthusiasm around crypto was high, XRP's value shot up to more than $3. Today, however, it struggles to even stay above $1.50.Crypto reform could reenergize investors and send XRP much higher, but so far, there hasn't been a catalyst to give it a significant boost. But with the Clarity Act making progress and passing the Senate Banking Committee recently, there is some hope out there.Down 26% this year, which is more likely: XRP soaring on positive crypto news and reaching $3 again, or its freefall continuing and it falling to $1 or lower? Here's where I see the cryptocurrency going this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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