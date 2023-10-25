WHAT’S NEW: 2024 LEXUS LS

Wireless cell phone charger standard on LS 500 and LS 500h

Head-Up Display, Digital Key capability, and 12.3-inch multi-information display (MID) now standard on LS 500

New exterior color: Silver Illusion

New wheel colors and designs available, exclusive to LS models

Starting MSRP of $80,685 (includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bold Lexus LS captures attention as the brand's flagship sedan with its striking profile, refined performance, and exceptional craftmanship. For the 2024 model year, the LS continues to command every corner and sees minor changes.

The 2024 Lexus LS line now comes standard with a wireless cell phone charger located in the cockpit and a brand-new available exterior paint option, Silver Illusion. In addition, for 2024 the LS offers five exclusive wheel designs and colors, depending on grade. 2024 LS gas models come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 (LSS+ 3.0), Digital Key capability, Head-up Display, and a 12.3-inch MID.

The 2024 LS 500 will have a starting MSRP* of $80,685, and the 2024 LS 500h will have an MSRP* of $115,560. 2024 LS models are expected to arrive in dealerships later this year.

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,350

Impressive Power – Lexus LS 500

The 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine on the LS 500 offers the output one would expect in a flagship sedan: 416 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine features a lip shape on the piston top to help realize low emissions and quiet operation when the engine is cold. The wastegate control on the twin-turbo engine provides stable opening and closing of the valve to enhance performance efficiency. The 10-speed automatic transmission aids in keeping the engine in a more responsive area of its power band.

The LS 500 delivers a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds. The driver can tailor powertrain response and feel by choosing from Eco, Comfort, Normal, Custom, Sport S, or Sport S+ modes. The available AWD system features a Torsen® limited-slip center differential to further enhance grip, traction, and cornering stability. The vehicle's powerful stance is accentuated by 19-inch alloy noise-reduction wheels with Black and machined finish.

LS 500h AWD

The high-performance LS 500h continues in 2024 with a twin-turbo V6 producing 416 horsepower. The vehicle is adorned with 20-inch alloy noise-reduction wheels with Vapor Chrome finish.

Developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept, Lexus Teammate™ is built on the belief that people and vehicles can work together in partnership to help achieve safe, convenient, and efficient mobility. Lexus Teammate™ on the LS 500h AWD provides two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park.

Looking the Part

The front of the LS is adorned with a stylish front fascia, while the lower radiator air intakes are squared to express a sturdy and powerful stance. The color of the dark metallic, spindle grill provides an elegant appearance. The 3-projector LED headlamps feature a vertically stacked layout. The deep headlamps and squarish sub-radiator grilles help form the confident nature of the vehicle's stance.

The 2024 LS will be offered in 10 exterior colors options, depending on grade: Ultra White1, Eminent White Pearl1, Atomic Silver, Manganese Luster2, Iridium1, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, and Nightfall Mica. For 2024, Silver Illusion3 has been added as an exterior color option.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

2Available for an additional $595 charge

3Available for an additional $3,100 charge

Next-Level Interior

For 2024, Lexus LS customers will continue to appreciate the brand's signature attention to detail.

Luxury and Executive Packages offer Haku interior ornamentation as an option. The creation of Haku foil is a Japanese technique that has been passed down for more than 400 years. It is made by meticulously flattening a piece of metal until it becomes as thin as one ten-thousandths of a millimeter. The Haku foil is so extremely thin that it must be applied by hand with exquisite craftsmanship, achieving a delicate shine reminiscent of moonlight reflecting over ocean waves. New for 2024, Luxury and Executive Packages include a wood and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel.

On Executive models, the available Kiriko Glass ornamentation and available hand-folded pleats on the door trim exemplify the brand's handcrafted approach. The striking cut glass ornamentation draws inspiration from Japanese Kiriko glassware. Traditional Kiriko patterns are created using a technique that involves hand-cutting clear colors and delicate lines in a piece of glass, which are then repeatedly polished to a soft glow.

The LS pays considerable attention to the rear seats. There are options for both heating and massage in addition to the Executive Package which adds a passenger-side seat which can be reclined, when the vehicle is parked, up to 48 degrees, an angle chosen for its precise level of comfort.

F SPORT Brings Style and Dynamic Handling

In the F SPORT version of the LS, the garnish of the sub-radiator grilles wraps around to the sides to underline the vehicle's wide stance. Other elements that help to accentuate the F SPORT's more dynamic image include a dedicated color for the spindle grille, and 20-inch spoke alloy wheels with a Gloss Black Metallic finish.

Lexus took full advantage of the GA–L platform's inherent driving agility when developing the F SPORT package. For 2024, this package now includes a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel and a Panoramic View Monitor as standard features.

Lexus infused the F SPORT persona throughout the cabin, starting with the perforated-grill pattern on seating surfaces and Naguri aluminum trim elements. F SPORT 28-way electric/pneumatic seats with passenger-seat power cushion-length extenders brace occupants when driving through curves, ensuring exceptional comfort no matter the length of the drive.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with standard 12.3-inch touchscreen

A standard 12.3-inch, high-definition touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by the driver and front passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Cloud Navigation*

With a Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key* (Standard on LS Gas Models)

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus app.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Capability

The Lexus LS features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth™ devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Accessible through the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Traffic Jam Assist Capability*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access highways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system is designed to automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

*Available by subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

LSS+ 3.0 (Standard on LS Gas Models)

2024 Lexus LS gas models come standard with LSS+ 3.0, an integrated suite of active safety equipment and convenience features.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection – Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – Helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

Helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions. Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – Designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) – When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, LTA uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) – If the system detects no driver input for some time, audible warnings will alert the driver. If no further inputs are detected, EDSS is designed to bring the vehicle to a gradual stop while keeping it in its lane and hazard lights are activated to warn other road users. EDSS only operates when driving on expressways with DRCC and LTA activated.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the MID.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, PDA provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

LSS + 2.5 (Standard on LS Hybrid Models)

All 2024 LS hybrid models come with LSS+ 2.5, which includes PCS with Pedestrian Detection, Low-light Pedestrian and Daytime Bicyclist Detection, Left Turn Vehicle Intersection Support, LDA w/ SA, Intelligent High Beams, DRCC, LTA, and RSA.

2024 Lexus LS Pricing Chart

Model # Model Name 24MY MSRP* 9120 LS 500 $80,685 9122 LS 500 F SPORT $84,825 9126 LS 500 AWD $83,935 9128 LS 500 F SPORT AWD $87,275 9146 LS 500h AWD with Lexus Teammate™ $115,560

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,350

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

