What's New For Rivian's R1T And R1S Next Year? Leaked Documents Hint At Efficiency Boost With Heat Pump, Battery Suprise

EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) has reportedly applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to certify its 2025 model year R1T and R1S. The application has revealed significant modifications, including a smaller battery and the addition of a heat pump.What Happened: 2025 model year R1 vehicles will come with a heat pump to aid efficiency in cold weather, Electrek reported, citing the leaked documents. The company is also looking to introduce new 22-inch aerodynamic wheels and eliminate the 21-inch wheel option, the report added. The company will continue to use the Combined Charging ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel