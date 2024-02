What’s new in Rust 1.76

The unique approach of the Rust programming language results in better code with fewer compromises than C, C++, Go, and the other languages you probably use. It also gets updated regularly, often every month.Where to download the latest Rust versionIf you already have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can access the latest version via the following command:$ rustup update stableThe new features in Rust 1.76.0Described as relatively minor by the Rust Release Team, Rust 1.76 was unveiled February 8 and offers ABI compatibility updates. A new ABI compatibility section in function pointer documentation describes what it means for function signatures to be ABI-compatible. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel