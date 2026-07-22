United Airlines Holdings Aktie

United Airlines Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096

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22.07.2026 13:50:00

What's Next for Airline Stocks Now That Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Have Reported?

Investors were bracing themselves for what airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) might report for the second quarter in light of the surge in jet fuel prices. However, although rising fuel costs are definitely having an impact on both airlines, Delta affirmed its forecast, and United Airlines actually increased its earnings outlook. Does this make both airline stocks a buy?It's no secret that hostilities in the Middle East led to sharply higher crude oil prices throughout the second quarter. The shortage of crude oil and jet fuel flowing through the Strait of Hormuz not only increased crude oil prices but also sent jet fuel crack spreads soaring. The end result was a major increase in jet fuel costs for airlines in the quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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