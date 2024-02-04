|
04.02.2024 12:27:00
What's Next for Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock?
Depending on which facts you choose to focus on, you could have widely varying opinions on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA). From one perspective, it's an ailing biotech that's facing down the specter of serious -- potentially existential -- risks inherent to the focus of its scientific platform. In the sunnier view, it's a budding biotech that's on the verge of blasting off as a result of its sensible yet aggressive drug development.Which narrative will carry the day? Charting a course for this stock over the next couple of years requires appreciating what challenges and opportunities the company is facing, as well as understanding which facts will be the most relevant for its financial performance.Iovance's shares are down by 82% over the last three years, and it doesn't yet have any internally developed medicines on the market. It may also face a bumpy road in moving at least some of its candidates to the commercial stage as a result of a recent tragedy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|7,10
|-1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.