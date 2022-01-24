Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.01.2022 12:40:00
What's Next For Moderna Stock?
Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The earnings update might well be a reason for shareholders to breathe a sigh of relief, provided that it puts a stop to the stock's downward slide of more than 47% over the last three months.On the other hand, there might not be much good news to come by, given that vaccine sales are unlikely to deliver any surprises. Plus, the company gave an update on its operations and its recent pipeline progress on Jan. 10, thereby leaving little to the imagination in terms of what's on the horizon. Could this quarter be another headache for Moderna investors, or will there be a silver lining to the storm clouds?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
Analysen zu Moderna Inc
