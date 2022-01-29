|
What's Next For Novavax Stock?
Despite seeing losses of more than 50% this year and severely underperforming the market, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock might not be finished falling. In late December 2021, the World Health Organization granted another emergency use listing for its coronavirus vaccine, but, much to the chagrin of shareholders, it failed to stop the stock's tumble.That doesn't mean Novavax will be underperforming the market forever, though. If anything, its ensuing vaccine revenue and its ongoing pipeline development should (eventually) show the market that the company is worthwhile. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
