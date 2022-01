What's on Tap for McDonald's Earnings on Thursday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock has risen right along with the stock market's rally over the last year. But that solid performance will be tested in its upcoming earnings announcement.The fast-food titan is facing high expectations about the report, set for Jan. 27. While growth was likely weaker in some areas thanks to the omicron variant, the chain entered the period having fully recovered from the pandemic's impact on customer traffic and profitability. That's why most investors who follow the stock are expecting good news in this week's announcement regarding sales, cash flow, and earnings.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading